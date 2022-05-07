Machado went 2-for-3 with a walk, run, RBI and stolen base in a 3-2 win against Miami on Friday.

Machado walked and scored in the first inning, singled and stole second in the fourth and singled home a run in the fifth. That's now three two-hit games in his last four for the veteran third baseman, who boasts a diverse combination of seven home runs and six stolen bases in addition to leading the league with a .382 average.