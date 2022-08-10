Machado went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Giants.

Machado picked a great time for his 20th homer of the year, as it was a walkoff blast to answer the Giants' three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning. Aside from the shortened 2020 campaign, Machado has reached the 20-homer mark in seven straight full seasons. The third baseman has gone 10-for-38 (.263) with two homers and six RBI through 10 games in August. For the season, he's slashing .290/.362/.509 with 63 RBI, 70 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 102 contests.