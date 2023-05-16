X-rays on Machado's left hand came back negative after he exited Monday's 4-0 win over the Royals in the fourth inning, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado was sent for further testing after being struck by a pitch on the hand during his at-bat in the second inning. Though Machado took his base and was able to play the field for two innings, he was replaced by Rougned Odor when his next turn in the batting order came up in the fourth. Fortunately for Machado, he appears to have avoided any broken bones, but he may still be experiencing enough soreness or swelling that he'll have to sit out a game or two. The Padres will likely have an update on his status prior to Tuesday's contest.