Margot (ribs) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margot landed on the disabled list last week with bruised ribs, but his stay on the shelf could end up being a short one. The 23-year-old threw on the field and took batting practice with no issues Wednesday, clearing the way for him to head to extended spring training to continue his rehab. Margot is scheduled to "get a lot of at-bats" in extended spring training games over the next few days, and if all goes as planned, he could be cleared to rejoin the Padres by the end of their weekend series against the Diamondbacks. He's eligible to return from the DL on Saturday at the earliest.