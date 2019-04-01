Baez will begin the season on the injured list at Double-A Amarillo due to right shoulder inflammation, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Once healthy, Baez will look to find more success in the Texas League after yielding 15 runs on 22 hits and 12 walks over 18.1 innings in his four starts at the level late in 2018. The Padres haven't provided a clear timeline for when he'll return to game action.