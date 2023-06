Cruz (hamstring) was activated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cruz is not in the Padres' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Guardians, but the 42-year-old should be available off the bench. He wound up missing a little less than two weeks because of a right hamstring strain. Alfonso Rivas was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear space for Cruz.