Vela, who has been on the 7-day injured list all season at High-A Fort Wayne with a bone spur in his left elbow, has started a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, Baseball America reports.

He made his first appearance of the season June 20, during which he recorded two outs while giving up two hits and two walks. The 24-year-old southpaw is a fringe prospect, having logged a 6.35 ERA and 1.99 WHIP in 22.2 innings at Double-A late last season after having more success at Single-A and High-A in 2021 and 2022.