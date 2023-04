Vela is on the 7-day injured list at High-A Fort Wayne with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

A 24-year-old southpaw, Vela has consistently struggled to throw enough strikes to project as a starting pitcher in the big leagues. The lowest walk rate of his career was the 11 percent mark he logged at High-A in 2021, and he walked batters at an alarming 18.5 percent clip in his first taste of Double-A last year.