Avila will start Thursday's game against the Giants at Petco Park.

Avila flopped while stepping into the rotation for a struggling Rich Hill last weekend in Milwaukee, lasting 4.1 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits and two walks in a losing effort. Despite the poor showing, Avila won't lose hold of his starting role, as the Padres will have room for both the 26-year-old right-hander and Hill in the rotation after Yu Darvish (elbow) was moved to the injured list earlier this week.