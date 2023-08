Avila will start for the Padres on Tuesday at Colorado, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Avila has thrown five scoreless innings of relief this season at the major-league level, but the 26-year-old was sporting a rough 8.83 ERA across 52 innings in a starting role at Triple-A El Paso prior to being recalled July 23. He's not a recommended fantasy streamer for Tuesday's spot start at Coors Field.