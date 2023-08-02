Avila did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over four innings against Colorado. He struck out seven.

After pitching in a bulk relief role in his first two appearances this season, Avila drew the starting nod and delivered four innings of one-run ball Tuesday. Though he surrendered five hits and issued three walks, Avila was adept at limiting damage and finished with a career-high seven strikeouts. Though he's unlikely to make another start, his strikeout upside would make him an intriguing daily fantasy option if he were to be handed the ball once more.