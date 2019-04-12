Avila has been optioned back to Double-A Amarillo after making his big-league debut on Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Avila had a solid debut for the Padres, but he'll be sent back to Double-A, as he was called up for a spot start to give Chris Paddack an extra day to rest. Since he fared well in that start, holding the Diamondbacks to one earned run over 5.1 innings, the 22-year-old could get called up again down the line if the Padres want to continue to manage Paddack's workload.