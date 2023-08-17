Avila has made his last two appearances for the Padres on Aug. 6 and Aug. 12 as a long reliever, working 9.1 innings between the two outings while striking out nine and giving up one earned run on eight hits and one walk.

Though he was moved to the bullpen after making a spot start Aug. 1 in Colorado, Avila has essentially been piggybacking Rich Hill in both of the veteran southpaw's last two turns through the rotation. The Padres likely didn't plan for the two to work in tandem on either occasion, as Hill failed to escape the fourth inning in both outings while giving up nine earned runs in total. Hill is slated to start Thursday's game in Arizona, and Avila could be called upon to cover multiple innings once again if Hill once again struggles early on in the contest.