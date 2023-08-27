Avila (0-1) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

Avila got a chance to take a turn in the rotation Saturday after pitching to a 1.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over his first 23 big-league innings (primarily in long relief) this season. The move looked like it could be a wise one when the right-hander began with four scoreless frames, but the Brewers racked up four hits and a walk while recording just one out against him in the fifth, with all five baserunners ultimately coming around to score. It's worth noting that the first two knocks against Avila in the fifth frame were an infield single and a bunt single, but the inning was disastrous for him nonetheless. It's unclear if he'll get another chance to start or return to a bullpen role in his next outing.