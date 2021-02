Lawson (elbow) has been tossing bullpen sessions as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lawson has been limited almost exclusively to fastballs thus far, but the fact that he has been able to pitch off a mound bodes well for his chance of returning to action sometime during the first half of the season. Lawson has yet to pitch above the Double-A level, so he will almost certainly head to the minors when he is ready to return.