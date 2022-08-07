Suarez pitched one inning against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits. He didn't strike out or walk any batters.

Suarez missed two months due to knee surgery, and this was his first appearance for San Diego following a minor-league rehab stint that kicked off in late July. The right-hander showed some rust, allowing a run on a pair of doubles. The Padres were down by four when Suarez entered the game in the eighth inning, so this was an opportunity for the reliever to get in some work in a low-leverage situation. He'll likely function in more of a setup role once he gets ramped back up.