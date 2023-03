Suarez is likely to begin the season on the injured list because of arm stiffness and joint inflammation, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

An MRI revealed no structural damage for Suarez, but the right-hander hasn't been able to throw since March 12, and he's unlikely to be ready for the regular season. Suarez was expected to be a big part of the San Diego bullpen behind Josh Hader, and it now appears we won't see him pitch for the Padres before the middle of April.