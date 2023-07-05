Suarez (elbow) appeared in his second rehab game with the Arizona Complex League Padres on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Suarez logged his first rehab outing of the season for the ACL club Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over one inning. His second appearance wasn't as smooth, though it's a positive sign that he's pitched twice in four days after missing the first three-plus months of the season due right elbow inflammation. Per MLB.com, Suarez is next expected to move his rehab stint to Triple-A El Paso on July 7. The Padres are hopeful that the righty reliever can return to the big-league bullpen sometime after the All-Star break.