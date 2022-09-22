Suarez picked up a hold against the Cardinals on Wednesday with a perfect inning of work.

Padres starter Blake Snell tossed seven scoreless frames before departing having thrown 117 pitches. Suarez was called upon to be the bridge to closer Josh Hader and needed just 12 pitches to retire St. Louis in order. It was his seventh outing in September, and he's yet to give up a run this month. Suarez has emerged as a key high-leverage arm for San Diego this season, posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB over 41 innings while notching four wins, one save and 10 holds.