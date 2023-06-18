Padres manager Bob Melvin said Suarez (elbow) will throw another bullpen session in the coming days, but remains without a definitive timeline for a return from the 60-day injured list, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Suarez has been on the shelf all season with right elbow inflammation, but the reliever reached a major milestone in his recovery Friday, when he threw what Melvin said was a 26- or 27-pitch bullpen session that incorporated his full arsenal. Melvin acknowledged that the right-hander is on a similar buildup progression to a pitcher in the early stages of spring training, so Suarez will presumably need at least two or three weeks' worth of bullpen work, live sessions and minor-league rehab games before he's deemed fit to rejoin the San Diego bullpen. The 32-year-old was a key setup arm for the Padres as a rookie in 2022, making 45 appearances while logging a 2.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB in 47.2 innings while notching five wins, 12 holds and one save.