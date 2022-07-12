Suarez (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Suarez has been sidelined for the past month after undergoing knee surgery, and he'll now remain on the shelf until at least early August. The right-hander recently progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, and he should continue building up his workload over the next few weeks.
