Suarez (elbow) has been shut down from throwing after experiencing tightness in his right elbow while playing catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Suarez was placed on the 15-day IL on March 30 due to stiffness and inflammation in his right elbow. He began playing catch April 1 but is no longer throwing due to the setback. The right-hander had an MRI that revealed no ligament damage in the tight elbow, but it's uncertain when he'll be able to resume throwing. Suarez is unlikely to rejoin the Padres bullpen until at least May.