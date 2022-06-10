Suarez recently underwent knee surgery to clean up "some loose impediments" and will be shut down for a few weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While it's discouraging that Suarez required a procedure to address his knee injury, it seems unlikely that he'll require a significant absence. The right-hander will spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, and a better timetable for his return should come into focus once he ultimately resumes throwing.
More News
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Placed on 15-day injured list•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Notches first career save•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Picks up third hold Tuesday•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Tagged with relief loss•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Likely favorite for closer role•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: One of top closing candidates•