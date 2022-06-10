Suarez recently underwent knee surgery to clean up "some loose impediments" and will be shut down for a few weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While it's discouraging that Suarez required a procedure to address his knee injury, it seems unlikely that he'll require a significant absence. The right-hander will spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, and a better timetable for his return should come into focus once he ultimately resumes throwing.