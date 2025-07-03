Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Sent back to El Paso
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres returned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Marinaccio will return to the minors without appearing in either of Wednesday's games. The 30-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 30.2 innings in Triple-A but could still return to San Diego later in the summer if the big club needs a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Up as 27th man for doubleheader•
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Beginning season in minors•
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Traded to San Diego•
-
White Sox's Ron Marinaccio: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Ron Marinaccio: Claimed by South Siders•
-
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Designated for assignment•