The Padres returned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Marinaccio will return to the minors without appearing in either of Wednesday's games. The 30-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 30.2 innings in Triple-A but could still return to San Diego later in the summer if the big club needs a fresh bullpen arm.