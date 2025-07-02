Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Up as 27th man for doubleheader
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
Marinaccio will serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Philadelphia. The right-hander was acquired by the Padres via trade over the offseason and has spent all of this season at El Paso, collecting a 4.70 ERA and 31:13 K:BB over 30.2 frames.
