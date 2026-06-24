Padres' Samad Taylor: On base four times in win

Taylor went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

This was Taylor's third three-hit effort of the season. The speedster has also racked up five steals. Taylor is batting .370 with an .877 OPS, one home run, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and one double over 15 contests since he joined the Padres' big-league roster in early June. He continues to occupy a starting role in the corner outfield, moving between left and right depending on where Fernando Tatis is stationed on a game-by-game basis.