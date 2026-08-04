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Padres' Samad Taylor: Swinging bat in Arizona

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Taylor (oblique) has been taking light swings and rehabbing at the Padres' spring complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Taylor has been sidelined since early July due to a right oblique strain. His timeline for a return remains unclear, though he'll likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated due to the length of his absence from game action. Taylor had been providing a spark for San Diego prior to getting hurt, slashing .330/.410/.398 with one home run, 11 RBI, 14 runs and six stolen bases over 26 contests.

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