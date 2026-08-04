Padres' Samad Taylor: Swinging bat in Arizona

Taylor (oblique) has been taking light swings and rehabbing at the Padres' spring complex in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Taylor has been sidelined since early July due to a right oblique strain. His timeline for a return remains unclear, though he'll likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated due to the length of his absence from game action. Taylor had been providing a spark for San Diego prior to getting hurt, slashing .330/.410/.398 with one home run, 11 RBI, 14 runs and six stolen bases over 26 contests.