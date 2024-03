Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Saturday.

Reynolds struck out four and didn't allow a hit over two scoreless Cactus League innings but is nonetheless an early cut. The 25-year-old really struggled at El Paso down the stretch last season after being acquired from the Marlins in the Garrett Cooper trade. He'll hope to get off to a better start in 2024 and push for his first big-league appearance.