Kolek may be one of two finalists to open the season as San Diego's fifth starter, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kolek, Kyle Hart, Randy Vasquez and Matt Waldron have been battling for the Padres' final rotation spot for most of spring training, but Waldron recently suffered an oblique injury that will probably prevent him from being ready for Opening Day, and Hart had his throwing progression temporarily stalled due to the flu. That could leave Kolek and Vasquez as the finalists for a rotation role, and Kolek has looked slightly better in Cactus League action this far. Over nine innings spanning three appearances, Kolek has given up just one run while posting a 5:1 K:BB, while Vasquez has surrendered two runs over four frames with a 4:0 K:BB. However, Vasquez has the edge in terms of starting experience -- he started 20 games for San Diego last season, while Kolek came out of the bullpen for all 42 of his appearances.