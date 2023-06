Wilson was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain Tuesday.

Wilson will be unavailable until after the All-Star break as he tends to his injured pectoral and he will be replaced in the major-league bullpen by Drew Carlton, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Wilson has been very effective this season with San Diego, compiling a 2.43 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 37 frames in 2023.