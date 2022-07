Wilson (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list by the Padres on Friday.

Wilson landed on the shelf with hamstring tendinitis in late June, and he'll rejoin the active roster after a one-game rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso. The rookie right-hander has recorded one save and five holds with a 3.62 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 27.1 innings this season.