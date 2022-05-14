Wilson earned a hold against Atlanta on Friday by allowing no runs over two-thirds of an inning. He surrendered one hit and struck out one.

When Wilson came on in the eighth inning, the Padres were up by only one run. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a single and subsequently being replaced by closer Taylor Rogers, who wrapped up the frame. Wilson's scoreless outing was his fourth straight after giving up two runs April 30 against Pittsburgh. The right-hander has compiled a 2.51 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings on the season. He has racked up three wins, five holds and one save through 14 outings.