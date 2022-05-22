The Padres recalled Wilson from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Wilson was added to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Mike Clevinger (triceps), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. MacKenzie Gore is slated to start Sunday's game in San Francisco and will likely end up replacing Clevinger moving forward should the Padres elect to keep a five-man rotation intact, so Wilson will likely be relegated to a middle-relief role out of the bullpen while he's up with San Diego. In his 15 appearances with the big club earlier this season, Wilson collected three wins and five holds and posted a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings.