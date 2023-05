Grisham went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in an 8-3 win over Cincinnati on Monday.

Grisham was one of five Padres with multiple hits in the victory, and he recorded his first three-hit performance of the season. He knocked two doubles to bring his total to 10 on the campaign, tied for second in the National League. Grisham has also produced a .220/.333/.440 slash line, four homers, 12 RBI and 13 runs.