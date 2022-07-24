Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press.

In the top of the seventh frame, Grisham hit a grounder to first base and knocked his foot against opposing pitcher Chris Bassitt, who was covering on the play. The collision caused Grisham to tumble to the ground, but he was able to play defense in the bottom of the inning. However, he was replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz in the eighth, and Padres manager Bob Melvin clarified after the contest that the removal was due to Grisham's back locking up. Grisham went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to departing.