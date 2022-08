Grisham went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in a 10-5 win over Washington on Friday.

Grisham's big contribution to the win was a 442-foot, three-run homer in the fifth inning that gave the Padres a seven-run lead. The long ball was his first since he went deep in the team's first three contests this month. Grisham has been better in August but is still batting just .197 on the season and regularly sits against southpaw starters.