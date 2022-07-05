Grisham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's loss to Seattle.
The Padres didn't have much to celebrate in the Independence Day loss, but Grisham provided a small spark with his ninth-inning, 401-foot shot to right field. The homer was his second in his past four games and eighth of the campaign, putting him on pace for a chance to exceed the career-high 15 long balls he smacked last season. However, Grisham's slash line has cratered in 2022 -- it sits at an ugly .188/.285/.335 through 79 contests.