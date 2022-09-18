Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Grisham is on the bench for the third game in a row and for the second time against a right-handed starting pitcher during that stretch. Dating back to Aug. 20, Grisham is slashing just .109/.226/.239 over a span of 21 games, even while the Padres have limited his exposure to left-handed pitching. He looks to have lost hold of his strong-side platoon role in center field to Jose Azocar, who is making his third straight start.