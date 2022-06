Grisham (shoulder) went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Grisham knocked in the Padres' third run with a groundout in the fifth inning. He missed two games with shoulder soreness, but it was not deemed a significant issue. The outfielder had started to pick up the pace a bit prior to the injury, but he still owns a lackluster .188/.287/.321 slash line with six home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases across 281 plate appearances.