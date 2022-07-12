Grisham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Grisham will take a seat with southpaw Austin Gomber on the mound, paving the way for Triple-A El Paso call-up Esteury Ruiz to start in center field in his MLB debut. With Jurickson Profar (concussion) and Wil Myers (knee) residing on the injured list, the Padres will still have room in the outfield for both Grisham and Ruiz against a right-handed pitching, if manager Bob Melvin chooses to give the rookie a look as an everyday player.