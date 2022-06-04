Grisham went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers.

Grisham hadn't attempted a stolen base this year prior to Friday, but he took his chances and swiped third before scoring on a Jurickson Profar single in the fifth inning. It's an unusual lack of speed on display for Grisham in 2022 -- he had 13 steals in 132 games last season. Part of his problem has been getting on base, as he's slashing a poor .167/.278/.296 with three home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples through 193 plate appearances. The outfielder has mainly hit in the bottom third of the order since early May due to his prolonged slump at the plate.