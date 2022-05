Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jose Azocar will get a look while Grisham sits following a stretch of seven consecutive starts in which he went 3-for-25 with a 2:8 BB:K. Grisham's average now sits at a putrid .146 on the season, and he could soon find himself on the bench on a more frequent basis, at least against left-handed pitchers.