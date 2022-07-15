site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting Friday
Grisham will sit Friday against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Grisham homered Thursday but still owns a poor .192/.295/.334 slash line on the season. He'll hit the bench against lefty Madison Bumgarner, with Esteury Ruiz starting in center field.
