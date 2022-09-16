site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Grisham is out of Friday's lineup against the D-backs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The lefty-hitting Grisham will take a seat Friday as southpaw Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to begin the game on the mound for Arizona. Instead, Jose Azocar will start in center field and bat ninth.
