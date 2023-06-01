site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trent Grisham: Sitting versus lefty
Grisham is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Miami, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Marlins are throwing left-hander Jesus Luzardo, so Grisham will take a seat. Jose Azocar will patrol center field.
