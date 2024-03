The Padres selected Wade from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

After signing a minor-league contract with the Padres in November, Wade will officially join the big-league club ahead of San Diego's opening series in South Korea against the Dodgers. Wade slashed .294/.351/.471 across 37 spring plate appearances and gives the Padres another option at third base with Manny Machado (elbow) limited to a DH role at the moment.