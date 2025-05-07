Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Wade had started in 15 of the Padres' previous 17 games, with most of his playing time coming in center field. He'll be ticketed for a backup role in the outfield moving forward after the Padres welcomed Jackson Merrill back from the injured list Tuesday, and Wade's opportunities to play in the middle infield will also soon become limited with Jake Cronenworth (rib) on track to be activated this weekend.