Padres' Walker Buehler: Tagged for seven runs in loss

Buehler (5-5) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings.

Buehler never seemed to settle in, as he gave up two runs in the first inning, four in the third and another in the fourth. The seven runs the right-hander allowed were his second-most in an outing this season, behind the nine runs he gave up in his previous start July 1 against the Cubs. Prior to the pair of ugly starts, Buehler had surrendered exactly one earned run in five straight appearances and no more than four in any of his first 16 outings this season. The rough two-game stretch has pushed Buehler's ERA up from 3.81 to 5.07, but he seems to be safe in the rotation for now given the Padres' lack of other options. Buehler is next slated to take the mound at home versus Toronto just before the All-Star break.