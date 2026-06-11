Padres' Wandy Peralta: Notches win in relief Wednesday

Peralta (1-0) earned the win over Cincinnati on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk in one scoreless inning.

Peralta entered in the ninth frame with the score tied 4-4. He allowed two batters to reach base, but a double play helped him get out of the inning unscathed. Peralta was then awarded the win after Fernando Tatis hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame. Peralta hadn't been involved in a decision prior to Wednesday, though he's picked up two holds to go along with a 2.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 20:15 K:BB over 31.1 innings across 27 appearances.