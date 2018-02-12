Play

Chambers signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies last week, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Chambers spent the 2017 campaign in independent ball, batting .293 across stints with two clubs in the Can-Am League. The 31-year-old outfielder hasn't seen any time in the majors since 2013 and will likely function as organizational depth for the Phillies.

